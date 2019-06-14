Advice for road users driving to Download Festival and East Midlands Airport

Festival and holiday-goers who are travelling on the M1 today (June 14) have been advised about what junction to use in order to avoid heavy traffic.

The annual rock festival Download is taking place at Donnington Park this weekend, and with the day's music getting underway today there are delays expected on the M1.

Download Festival.

Festival-goers are advised to exit the M1 at Junction 23 for Loughborough and to use both the A512 and A42 to access the festival site.

Highways England advise that this will help to avoid traffic for cars accessing East Midlands Airport, off Junction 24.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "If you're heading to Download Festival on the M1 north, come off at J23 for Loughborough and use the A512 and A42 to get to the event.

"This will help prevent delays around East Midlands Airport."