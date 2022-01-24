Alert for Hucknall and Bulwell motorists as A38 closure from M1 J28 causes traffic chaos

The A38 was closed southbound from Junction 28 of the M1.

Derbyshire Police said, just after 7am today, that part of the A38 was ‘closed following a collision earlier this morning’.

A force spokesman said: “The southbound stretch was shut this morning between Junction 28 of the M1 and Alfreton.”

The road was shut southbound between Junction 28 of the M1, for Mansfield and Sutton at South Normanton, and the B600 Nottingham Road, at Somercotes.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix said a van and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

Police closed the carriageway to allow work at scene, with traffic diverted and drivers have been warned of delays.

All lanes are reported to have since been reopened, although heavy congestion and queuing traffic remains.