All lanes open at junction 29A near Chesterfield after broken down bus is recovered

A double decker bus which broken down on the slip road of the M1 at Chesterfield has been recovered.

The incident happened this morning, April 9, at about 8.55am when the bus broke down on the northbound slip road at junction 29A, when it got stuck in gear - closing one of two lanes.

Motorway.

Derbyshire Police attended the scene and assisted with the recovery, and Highways England has confirmed that the vehicle has been recovered with both lanes now open.

A spokesman said: "Update: Vehicle recovered and both lanes open."

A police spokesman previously said said: "We were called at 8.55am this morning to the scene of a broken down double decker bus on the slip road at junction 29A of the M1.

"A recovery vehicle is on its way and we warn that delays may be likely while it is cleared."

Traffic is expect to be back at its normal rate in the next half hour.

