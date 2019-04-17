Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from April 18
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 17 April 2019 11:05
1. Woodsetts Lane, Worksop
Lane closure at Woodsetts Lane, Worksop, due to improvements to existing roundabout by Notts County Council. Delays possible until May 31, 2019.
2. School Street, Eckington
Road closure outside Eckington Primary School, School Street, Eckington, due to gas escape repairs, by Cadent. Delays likely until April 23, 2019.
3. Merlin Way, Ilkeston
Road closure on Merlin Way, Ilkeston due to carriageway resurfacing by Derbyshire County Council, until April 26, 2019.
4. A615 Nottingham Road, Tansley
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A615 Nottingham Road, Tansley, at junction with Thatchers Lane to Stretton Road, due to water main renewal by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until May 24, 2019.
