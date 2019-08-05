Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 5
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Monday 05 August 2019 11:55
1. A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell
Traffic control (stop/go boards) on A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 30, 2019.
2. A60 Mansfield Road
Temporary lane closures on A60 Mansfield Rd (North) & A60 Nottingham Road, Monday to Sunday, 9.30am to 3.30pm, by Notts County Council. In force until September 27, 2019.
3. A610 Kimberley Eastwood bypass
Lane closure on A610 Kimberley/eastwood Bypass, Eastwood, from Swingate Overbridge to A608 Overbridge, due to repair of damaged safety barrier, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until August 16, 2019.
4. B6179 Derby Road, Ripley
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6179 Derby Road, Marehay, Ripley, to erect new lighting column, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 7, 2019.
