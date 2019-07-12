Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 12
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A60 Sandy Lane, Worksop
Some carriageway incursion at A60 Sandy Lane, Worksop, opposite the junction with Mill Street and Sandy Lane, due to work being carried out by BT. Delays possible until July 15, 2019.
2. A609 Belper Road, Ilkeston
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A609 Belper Road, West Hallam, Ilkeston, to repair gas escape, by Cadent. Delays likely until July 17, 2019.
3. Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until July 18, 2019.
4. A609 Bywell Lane, Belper
Traffic control (stop/go boards) A609 Bywell Lane, Kilburn, Belper, due to surface dressing by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 2, 2019.
