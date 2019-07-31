Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 31

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (two-way signals) on A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, to supply new gas service, by Cadent. Delays likely until August 2, 2019.

1. A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse

Traffic control (two-way signals) at Linby Road, Hucknall, to renew pipes, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until August 2, 2019.

2. Linby Road, Hucknall

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A608 Mansfield Road, Eastwood, from Coach Drive to Derby Road, due to installation of fibre optic cables, by BT. Delays likely until August 2, 2019.

3. A608 Mansfield Road, Eastwood

Traffic control (two-way signals) at B5035 Market Place, Crich, Matlock, from the junction of Bulling Lane to Bowns Hill, due to gas mains reinforcement, by Cadent. Delays likely until September 2, 2019.

4. B5035 Market Place, Crich

