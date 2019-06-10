Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 10

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Some carriageway incursion at A610 Riversdale, Ambergate, Belper, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays possible until June 26, 2019.

1. A610 Riversdale, Belper

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A617 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill, due to installation of new column, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until June 13, 2019.

2. A617 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill

Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6014 Stretton Road, Derbyshire Dales, Tansley, at the junction with Nottingham Road, due to water main renewal, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until June 27, 2019.

3. B6014 Stretton Road, Tansley

Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6013 Church Street, Heage, Ripley, due to cable fault repair, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until June 14, 2019.

4. B6013 Church Street, Ripley

