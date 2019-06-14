Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 14
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell, Derbyshire, due to footway repave, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 12, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A60 Carlton Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick
Some carriageway incursion at A60 Carlton Road, Carlton in Lindrick, due to gas mains replacement, by Cadent. Delays possible until June 17, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. Derwent Street, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Derwent Street, Belper, adjacent to Unity Mill House, due to new supply, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until June 21, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. A6007 Hassock Lane South, Heanor
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6007 Hassock Lane South, Shipley, Heanor, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until June 17, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more