For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page.

1. A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell, due to footway repave, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 12, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. B6045, A60 Carlton Road, Worksop Some carriageway incursion at B6045, A60 Carlton Road, Worksop, due to works by BT. Delays possible until June 25, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. A619 Worksop Road, Clowne Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A619 Worksop Road, Clowne, due to new site entrance, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 28, 2019. Google Street view other Buy a Photo

4. B6012 Chatsworth Road, Derbyshire Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6012 Chatsworth Road, Edensor, Derbyshire, at Calton Lees and Cavendish Hall to replace two cattle grids, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

