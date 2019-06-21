Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 21
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A6, A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock
Traffic control (give and take) at A6, A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 24, 2019.
2. B6059 Dog Kennels Lane, Kiveton Park
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6059 Dog Kennels Lane, Kiveton Park, outside briar mont in the carriageway, to supply new gas service, by Cadent. Delays possible until June 25, 2019.
3. A60 Mansfield Road, Warsop
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A60 Mansfield Road, Warsop, due to installation of boundary box, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 24, 2019.
4. Moorside Lane, Belper
Road closure on Moorside Lane, Holbrook, Belper, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 1, 2019.
