Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 21

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Traffic control (give and take) at A6, A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 24, 2019.

1. A6, A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock

Traffic control (give and take) at A6, A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 24, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6059 Dog Kennels Lane, Kiveton Park, outside briar mont in the carriageway, to supply new gas service, by Cadent. Delays possible until June 25, 2019.

2. B6059 Dog Kennels Lane, Kiveton Park

Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6059 Dog Kennels Lane, Kiveton Park, outside briar mont in the carriageway, to supply new gas service, by Cadent. Delays possible until June 25, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A60 Mansfield Road, Warsop, due to installation of boundary box, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 24, 2019.

3. A60 Mansfield Road, Warsop

Traffic control (two-way signals) on A60 Mansfield Road, Warsop, due to installation of boundary box, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 24, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Road closure on Moorside Lane, Holbrook, Belper, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 1, 2019.

4. Moorside Lane, Belper

Road closure on Moorside Lane, Holbrook, Belper, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 1, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2