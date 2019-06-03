Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 3
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Monday 03 June 2019 13:13
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Dale Road North, Rowsley
Some carriageway incursion at A6 Dale Road North, Rowsley, Derbyshire, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays possible until June 5, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A618 Rotherham Road, Barlborough
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on A618 Rotherham Road, Barlborough, on the junction with Worksop Road, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until June 6, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston
Lane closure on A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until December 1, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. B6179 Derby Road, Ripley
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6179 Derby Road, Ripley, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 5, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more