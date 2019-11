For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

1. Annesley Road, Hucknall Some carriageway incursion on Annesley Road, Hucknall, to maintain, repair or replace link boxy, by Western Power Distiribution. Delays possible until November 7, 2019.

2. B6027 Common Road, Huthwaite Traffic control (multi-way signals) at B6027 Common Road, Huthwaite, Sutton in Ashfield, at junction Springwell Street, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until November 8, 2019.

3. High Street, Kimberley Traffic control (two-way signals) on High Street, Kimberley, at A610 Overbridge towards Swingate, due to works being carried out by Notts County Council. Delays possible until November 9, 2019.

4. Old Mill Lane, Forest Town Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6117 Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, from junction with Barringer Road, to locate and repair cable fault, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until November 14, 2019.

