A60 Turner Road, Worksop Traffic control (give and take) at A60 Turner Road, Worksop, outside MD Autos, to replace exisiting pole, by BT. Delays likely until October 30, 2019.

A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston Lane closure on A6007 Chalons Way dual carriageway, Ilkeston, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until December 1, 2019.

A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath Traffic control (multi-way signals) on A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath, from opposite Holy Trinity Church to New Bath Road, Derby Road, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until October 30, 2019.

B6179 Derby Road, Ripley Some carriageway incursion on B6179 Derby Road, Ripley, due to cable fault repair, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until October 30, 2019.

