Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from October 9
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 09 October 2019 13:17
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A515 Ashbourne Road, Buxton
Some carriageway incursion at A515 Ashbourne Road, Buxton, opposite junction of Central Drive, due to duct blockage, by BT. Delays possible until October 14, 2019.
2. A616 Wellow Road, Ollerton
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A616 Wellow Road, Ollerton, outside Long Mynd to outside The Beeches, due to cable installation, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until October 14, 2019.
3. Caxton Street, Derby
Road closure on Caxton Street, Derby, from its junction with Coleridge Street to its junction with Kendon Avenue, by Derby City Council. Delays likely until October 16, 2019.
4. Cornfield Road, Kimberley
Road closure at Cornfield Road, Kimberley, from Alma Hill to Maws Lane, due to carriageway microasphalting, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until October 29, 2019.
