Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 2
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A38 Alfreton Road, Sutton in Ashfield
Traffic control (give and take) at A38 Alfreton Road, Sutton in Ashfield, to replace existing pole, by BT. Delays likely until September 4, 2019.
2. A52 Agard Street, Derby
Lane closure at A52 Agard Street, Derby, at junction with Searl Street, due to main repair by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until September 4, 2019.
3. A6007 Heanor Road, Ilkeston
Some carriageway incursion at A6007 Heanor Road, Ilkeston, on the junction with Kedleston Drive, due to cable fault, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until September 5, 2019.
4. Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse
Traffic control (two-way signals) on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, due to works being carried out by Notts County Council. Delays likely until September 13, 2019.
