Bulwell bus provider and ticket technology firm announce new six-year partnership
The new agreement will see INIT provide Account Based Ticketing (ABT), enhancements of the planning, driver dispatching and rostering system, and an upgrade of the Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) system for NCT – which operates most bus routes in Bulwell and Highbury Vale.
INIT – which has its UK operations headquartered in Nottingham’s Lace Market area – has provided tracking and ticketing solutions for NCT for 21 years, most notably rolling out contactless payments during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020
The initial phase – which included AVL systems - was expanded to provide NCT with a fully integrated system, including ticketing, service planning and driver dispatch.
The upgraded systems introduced as part of the extended partnership will include the replacement of the traditional Easyrider card-based system with an Easyrider account-based ticketing solution.
This will allow passengers to choose either card or mobile barcode for travel on NCT’s network, making it easier for them to manage their account, purchase or top up their travel products, as well as obtain their journey history in real time with greater ease.
Passengers can also have all their family members’ travel managed under one account and enjoy the same benefits.
This will complement the existing contactless scheme, which always calculates the best value fare.
Jens Mullak, managing director of INIT, said: “After 21 years of partnership, we’re delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with NCT.
“This new SaaS agreement marks an exciting new chapter, bringing smarter, more seamless travel experiences to passengers through ABT and the next generation of cloud capable back office systems.
"By harmonising ticketing, AVL and planning and dispatching, we are not only improving convenience for passengers but also empowering NCT to operate more efficiently and responsively than ever before.”
Anthony Carver-Smith, head of marketing and projects at NCT, added: “We are delighted to build on this success through our new six-year contract, which will see significant upgrades to both of these systems and our internal scheduling systems at the same time.”
