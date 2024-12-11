Bulwell bus route operator Nottingham City Transport to be part of Government's £3 fare cap scheme

Bus company Nottingham City Transport has confirmed it will be part of the Government’s £3 single bus fare cap scheme, which will run throughout next year.

As part of this new scheme, the cost of an adult single bus journey will remain affordable at £3 on all NCT services, including all its routes serving Bulwell and Highbury Vale.

This new cap price reflects the price a city zone single fare would have been had the £2 fare cap not been in place, aligning with fare changes NCT introduced during 2023 and 2024 to address inflationary pressures.

As part of the scheme, NCT is encouraging customers who make two or more journeys a day in the city zone to switch back to the NCT all-day ticket, priced at £5.30 – cheaper than two single fares under the new cap.

NCT buses in Bulwell will be part of the new £3 fare cap scheme. Photo: Helen Boyd

Customers can also bulk buy 10 single journeys through the NCTX Buses app at £27, which is £3 cheaper than buying 10 individual single tickets.

In the outer zone, customers who make two journeys a day should ask for a return ticket, which is capped at £6, and those making three or more journeys should revert back to buying an all-day network ticket, priced at £7.80 for adults and £5.50 for under-19s.

Under-19 single tickets will remain at £1.70 and student and under-22 singles will be priced at £2.30 and available exclusively via the NCTX Buses App only with verification required.

David Astill, NCT managing director said, “We were delighted when the £2 fare cap scheme was introduced both as a way of tackling the cost of living crisis for our customers, which was prevalent back in January 2023, but also as an initiative to boast bus ridership which had suffered badly as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Two years on, we accept that the fare cap has to increase to be affordable, but urge our customers to transfer to buying a day ticket if making more than one journey in order to avoid the increase in the single fare.

"NCT continues to offer some of the lowest bus fares in the country and with our high frequency services we offer a genuine alternative to using the car.”

For more fare information, visit nctx.co.uk/fares-and-tickets or download the NCTX Buses App.