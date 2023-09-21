Bulwell bus route to be affected by Robin Hood Half-Marathon this weekend
Bus users in Bulwell can expect disruption to one of the services in the town this Sunday, September 24, due to the Robin Hood Half-Marathon in the city.
The Orange 35 route between Bulwell and the city centre will be diverted from parts of its usual route while the marathon is taking place.
Nottingham City Transport (NCT) says passengers may need to allow more time for journeys or expect some delays.
For full details of which services will be affected on the day, visit NCT’s website at nctx.co.uk