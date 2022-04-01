Bulwell bus services hit by driver shortages

Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has tweeted that some services on the yellow 70 and yellow 71 routes are among those across the network that are affected.

NCT said: “Some services are affected by reduced driver availability today.

"These cancellations are reflected in our app and on our website in the live departure boards and journey planner.

Some Bulwell bus services will not be running today. Photo: Google

"Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”