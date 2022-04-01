Bulwell bus services hit by driver shortages
Some services on bus routes serving Bulwell will not run today (Friday) due to driver shortages.
By John Smith
Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:11 am
Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has tweeted that some services on the yellow 70 and yellow 71 routes are among those across the network that are affected.
NCT said: “Some services are affected by reduced driver availability today.
"These cancellations are reflected in our app and on our website in the live departure boards and journey planner.
"Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”
