Throughout June and July, the reduced single £1 tickets will be available to all passengers travelling on NCT buses.

There are no restrictions on routes meaning the entire NCT bus network – which serves Nottingham city and surrounding towns, including Bulwell and Highbury Vale – can be travelled on at the discounted rate in the evening.

The promotional £1 ticket gives a saving of more than 55 per cent compared to normal fares, with a trip to town and back costing just £2 instead of £4.40.

NCT bus fares to and from places like Bulwell will be just £1 after 7pm this summer

Anthony Carver-Smith, NCT head of marketing said: “Now the warmer weather is starting to appear we’re keen for people to start enjoying those evenings out and support Nottingham’s night-time economy.

"There’s plenty to be doing across our city and our buses are the best way to get around with our fantastic single ticket offer.”

Single tickets can be purchased on the bus using cash and contactless (where customers just tap their contactless card on the reader) as well as on the NCTX Buses app.