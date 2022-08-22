Bulwell bus users to see fares go up from this weekend
Bus users in areas like Bulwell, Highbury Vale and Top Valley will see travel become a little more expensive from this weekend.
Nottingham City Transport (NCT) which runs the buses in and around Nottingham city centre, will introduce new fares from Sunday, August 28 due to ‘significantly increased operating costs’.
The company says fuel and staffing costs are much higher than at the start of the year, with diesel now costing the company up to 50 per cent more, while its gas price has almost doubled.
NCT driver pay rates have also increased by 8.5 to 9.5 per cent this year, in response to the national shortage of bus drivers, with higher rates of pay introduced to recruit new drivers and minimise cancellations that are affecting the industry.
Despite these significant cost pressures, however, NCT stressed that the average fare increase is below the current 10.1 per cent rate of inflation, at six per cent as it continues to absorb much of the higher costs being faced.
David Astill, managing director said: “We appreciate these are difficult times for all and our business is contending with cost increases too.
"We have absorbed as much of the increase in staffing and fuel costs as we can and as a result, the increase on our main fares is well below the current rate of inflation.
"We are confident our fares continue to offer value for money with many discounted fare options for the regular traveller.”
For full details of fare rises, including new rates for Easyrider tickets, click here.