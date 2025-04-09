Bulwell buses operator Nottingham City Transport celebrates a year of electric buses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bus company Nottingham City Transport has marked the first anniversary of its zero-emission fleet being rolled out across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since entering service in April last year, NCT’s fleet of 48 electric buses have tavelled 870,980 miles, prevented 1,263 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent being emitted and carried more than 3.8m passengers

Electric buses are now operating across a wide range of routes in the city, including Yellow 70 and 71 between Bulwell and the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each bus is built to NCT’s usual high specification, but also feature several improvements for customer comfort and accessibility.

Nottingham City Transport has marked a year since its new electric buses came into service. Photo: Submitted

These include air conditioning for year-round comfort, repositioned visual next stop displays, extra legroom, a larger buggy bay, USB-C charging points, hearing loops, and a more accessible wheelchair space without tip-up seating.

Full colour destination displays also improve visibility from a distance and in the dark.

NCT has ordered a total of 62 electric single-deck buses, with the final 14 currently in build and due to enter service by the end of the year, completing the full conversion of NCT’s single-deck fleet to electric in just 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Astill, NCT managing director said, “On the first anniversary of our electric buses taking to the streets, they’ve contributed to significant reductions in emissions and helped improve air quality within Nottingham.

"The buses have proven very popular with our drivers, engineers and customers and we are on track to completing the full electrification of our single deck fleet by the end of the year, enabling more people to travel sustainably.”