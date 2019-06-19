Can you see the motorcycle coming in this road safety video?

The Driver and Vehicles Standards Agency (DVSA) has released a computer-generated video aiming to show how difficult it can be to see oncoming motorcycles during low sunlight.

The video (above) shows a car pulling up to a junction waiting to turn out, and asks viewers to spot the oncoming motorcycle.

What can you see in the video?

It comes as part of a series of "thought-provoking" new videos which are being launched to encourage learner drivers to be more aware of motorcyclists.

The videos will become part of DVSA’s official learning materials and education products.

They will help to improve the safety of motorcyclists, by encouraging learner drivers to be more aware of them when driving.

The videos will not be part of the theory test.

Mark Winn, DVSA’s chief driving examiner, said: "DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

"These important new clips will aid driver and rider training and protect vulnerable motorcyclists.

"We’ll be using them in our educational products and on social media to help drivers keep a lookout for motorcyclists."

Michael Ellis, road safety minister, said: "Britain’s roads are among the safest in the world, but still far too many vulnerable people are involved in fatal and serious injury collisions each year."

What could you see?