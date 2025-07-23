Catch the bus for less in Bulwell and Highbury Vale this summer

Bus company Nottingham City Transport (NCT) is making travel cheaper this summer with a sale on single tickets.

From now until August 31 inclusive, any single journey on any NCT bus, across the entire network including areas like Bulwell and Highbury Vale, will be at the special discounted rate of £2.50 instead of the usual £3.

No discount codes or vouchers are needed to travel for less, customers just need to pay as normal with cash, contactless, or on the NCTX Buses app.

The £2.50 adult single fare means that making a return trip to town will cost just £5 instead of £5.50.

Bulwell bus users can travel for less this summer. Photo: Helen Boyd Photography

Customers should buy a single ticket on both buses – or tap their contactless card when they board – to save money when they travel.

Anthony Carver-Smith, NCT head of marketing and projects, said: "With so much happening throughout Nottingham this summer, what better way to get there than with NCT’s discounted summer single ticket?

"At just £2.50 per trip, NCT is offering the best value single ticket in Nottingham all summer long – let’s just hope the sunny days last as long too."

Some outer zone under-19 fares will also reduce to £2.50, and the 10 trip ticket in the NCTX Buses app will reduce from £27 to £25 throughout this period.

The NCTX Buses app and NCT website at nctx.co.uk are full of suggestions and places to visit, easily accessible by bus.