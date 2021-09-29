Contactless travel options extended for Hucknall and Bulwell bus and tram users

The exciting new changes include the introduction of a scheme that will see passengers able to travel on Nottingham Express Transit (NET) trams using their chosen contactless payment method.

New platform validators have been installed across the NET network to enable contactless payment.

Passengers simply tap their contactless method on the platform validators and board their tram, with no need to tap again when they alight.

People can now pay for travel by contactless methods more often in Nottinghamshire

The system also automatically calculates the best fare, giving the user peace of mind knowing they will receive a capped fare for the day’s travel, taking into account all the journeys made during a day, with a single payment taken.

In addition, system provider INIT is also adding contactless payments with capped fares to Nottingham’s Link buses, which will make travel on these essential buses even easier.

Alongside these changes, even more Nottingham City Transport (NCT) bus passengers will be able to use INIT’s on-board contactless payment validators to purchase any ticket type, including Grouprider, under-19, and student tickets.

Contactless payments have been available for adult ‘tap and go’ travel since last September, but this change will allow all passengers to pay with their bank or credit card, smart phone or smart watch, regardless of ticket type.

To take advantage of the additional ticket options on NCT buses, passengers simply need to tell the driver what ticket type they require and that they want to pay contactless.

The ticket machine then prints the correct ticket, which passengers keep for their onward travel.

Jens Mullak, managing director of INIT, said: “We are very excited to deliver this raft of new ticketing options alongside NCT and NET trams.

"With the successful launch of our contactless solution on board NCT buses last autumn, we have proven that this payment method is popular with Nottingham’s passengers and we are delighted to be extending it across the bus and now the tram network.

“Contactless solutions have become particularly attractive to both customers and operators since the start of Covid-19 pandemic, minimising the requirement to handle cash. We are delighted to deliver this joined-up scheme to Nottingham’s passengers, which will speed up boarding times and make public transport more attractive overall.”

Anthony Carver-Smith, NCT’s head of marketing, added: “Adult pay-as-you-go contactless payments have been embraced by our customers, enabling them to tap and travel around the NCT bus network with convenience and ease.

"The launch of the next phase of contactless brings the same level of cash-free convenience for all ticket types on NCT services, which we have no doubt will be greatly welcomed by our customers”.

Further changes being brought in by INIT include non-consecutive contactless fare capping for National Express West Midlands bus passengers, including one-day, three-day or seven-day caps.

This allows those who are commuting less frequently to take advantage of the best possible fares.