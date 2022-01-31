Delayed Hucknall town centre road closure and roadworks to start next week
A Hucknall town centre street will shut for nearly three weeks from next week while delayed roadworks are finally carried out on it.
Albert Street was due to close for works last November and the closure period at the time was set to be three months.
However, the works have been delayed but will now take place next week.
The road will be closed from its junction with High Street to it’s junction with Torkard Way from February 7 to February 25 for footway widening and block paving work, carriageway resurfacing and installation of bollards and railings.
There will be no access for traffic to Albert Street during the closure period, although emergency access will be maintained at all times.
The work is being carried out by Via East Midlands on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways department.