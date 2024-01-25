Delays and cancellations this morning on Nottingham to London mainline rail route

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Urgent repair work is needed on the line near Wellingborough and this is badly affecting services running in both directions with East Midlands Railway (EMR) warning that the line may even need to close.

On it’s website, EMR said: “There are urgent repairs to the railway required near Wellingborough between Kettering and Wellingborough disrupting our trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London and Corby/London routes.“The damage to the railway means that trains have to run at a reduced speed in this area to make sure trains run safely.

"Due to this speed restriction, congestion and severe delays are expected to services travelling in the southbound direction and so we have to run reduced services to allow for the congestion this will cause.

"Network Rail have a specialist team carrying out the repairs and have advised that the equipment needed will be on site from approximately 11am and so the line may need to close completely.

"If this happens then it will cause further disruption in both directions as more services would need to be cancelled.

"There is currently no estimate of when repairs are expected to be completed.

“Trains running through the area in the London direction (southbound) will be delayed by 30 minutes between Ketteirng and Wellingborough and part or all of your original journey may be cancelled.

"Trains running through the area in the Nottingham/Sheffield direction (northbound) will be delayed by up to 10 minutes between Wellingborough and Kettering and part or all of your original journey may be cancelled.

"Some services in both directions will be cancelled so please check your journey before you travel at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk and allow extra time.

"At present, we have no estimate of when the repairs are likely to be finished.

"As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move if the line is to close completely.

"Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you.

"We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.“If your original journey has been cancelled and you hold an advance ticket which is usually valid on that specific train, you may use it to travel on any of our trains on this route between the same locations.

"If your overall journey has been delayed over 15 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/help-manage/manage/make-a-delay-repay-claim