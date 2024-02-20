Disruption to mainline rail services between Nottingham and London after road vehicle hits bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vehicle has crashed into a road bridge between Luton and London, causing the line to be closed in both directions between Luton Airport Parkway and St Pancras.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says its services were already facing extra high passenger numbers today due to engineering works on other routes, notably the East Coast mainline.