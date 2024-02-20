Disruption to mainline rail services between Nottingham and London after road vehicle hits bridge
Passengers travelling between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the East Midlands mainline can expect delays and disruption this afternoon and into the evening.
A vehicle has crashed into a road bridge between Luton and London, causing the line to be closed in both directions between Luton Airport Parkway and St Pancras.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) says its services were already facing extra high passenger numbers today due to engineering works on other routes, notably the East Coast mainline.
Passengers wanting to travel from Nottingham to London or the other way round should check EMR’s website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk for the latest updates.