Disruption to mainline rail services between Nottingham and London to last all day

Mainline rail passengers travelling between Nottingham and London St Pancras are facing major disruption due to signalling failures.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) reports that the line is currently closed between Wellingborough and London due to a fault with the signalling system at West Hampstead between Wellingborough and London.

In addition engineering work is also taking place between Leicester and Kettering, resulting in EMR’s intercity services only running between Sheffield or Nottingham and Leicester only.

On it’s website, EMR said: “Network Rail have engineers working to fix the signalling, but we currently expect these issues to continue all day “Our trains cannot run between Wellingborough and London St Pancras in either direction.We have been advised by Network Rail that Thameslink will run services between Bedford and London St Pancras.

Mainline rail services between Nottingham and London are being disrupted by signal failures. Photo: Submitted

"There will be a reduced number of services being allowed to run through the area so no EMR services will operate.

"The problem is likely to continue for the rest of the day.

“You can use your ticket on Cross Country services between Birmingham/Derby/Sheffield and Sheffield/Doncaster.

“From Nottingham, you can travel to Grantham and change for a train to London Kings Cross.“It is likely to take between two and 2.5 hours to complete this journey and LNER, which run the trains between Doncaster, Grantham and London Kings Cross recommend booking a seat reservation.“Customers cannot travel from Kings Cross to the North. You can only use your ticket in one direction.“Passengers travelling from London St Pancras towards Nottingham may travel on Avanti and West Midlands trains from London Euston to Birmingham or Northampton.

"You can use your ticket on Cross Country services on any reasonable route.

“We have relaxed some of our usual ticket restrictions.”