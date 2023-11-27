'Do not travel' is advice as rail strike means no trains running in Nottinghamshire this Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
East Midlands Railways (EMR) Once again, there will be no mainline services between Nottingham and London and no regional or local services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, meaning no trains to or from Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby, Newstead, Shirebrook, Creswell or Whitwell.
Local bus services and tram services between Nottingham and Hucknall are unaffected.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As well as the main strike on Saturday, ASLEF members are also observing an overtime ban between Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 9 and this could lead to short-notice cancellations and service alterations.
On its website, EMR said: “Do not travel on Saturday, December 2 – EMR will not operate services on this date.
"Please check your full journey, including first and last trains of the day, before travelling due to strike action impacting different train operators on different days.