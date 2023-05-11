News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

'Do not travel' is the advice as strikes bring rail network to a standstill in Nottinghamshire

Train operator East Midlands Railway is telling Nottinghamshire rail passengers not to travel today (Friday) as no services are running.

By John Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 21:40 BST

Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF are taking part in their latest walkout today and no trains will be running anywhere in Nottinghamshire or across the UK as a result.

ASLEF members will also be taking further strike action on Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday, June 3.

The June 3 strike will also majorly affect people travelling to sporting events, such as the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Fresh train strikes are set to take place this weekendFresh train strikes are set to take place this weekend
Fresh train strikes are set to take place this weekend
Most Popular

Meanwhile, members of the RMT union are striking tomorrow (Saturday).

Tomorrow, all services will only run between 7am and 7pm.

Read More
East Midlands Railway issues warning to fare dodgers over ‘no battery’ excuse

Trains on the Robin Hood Line will only run once and hour and only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, meaning services will call at Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, but there will be no services to Whitwell, Creswell or Worksop and no replacement buses will be provided.

Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.

Nationally tomorrow, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the main line, while regionally, there will also be one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, Sheffield and Nottingham and Nottingham and Grantham.

For full details of strike action, see eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike

Related topics:NottinghamshireEast Midlands RailwayAslefNottinghamTrainsHucknallWembley