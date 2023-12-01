No trains are running in Nottinghamshire today (Saturday) as members of the ASLEF union take fresh strike action.

Local bus services and tram services between Nottingham and Hucknall are unaffected.

As well as the main strike today, ASLEF members are also observing an overtime ban until Saturday, December 9 and this could lead to short-notice cancellations and service alterations.

No EMR trains will be running in Nottinghamshire tomorrow. Photo: National World

On its website, EMR said: “Do not travel on Saturday, December 2 – EMR will not operate services on this date.