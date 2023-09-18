News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Drivers warned of delays of 50 minutes on the M1 motorway this morning

Drivers are being warned of delays of 50 minutes on the M1 motorway this morning
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 18th Sep 2023, 07:25 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National Highways are reporting long delays on the M1 for commuter traffic, following an earlier accident.

There is heavy congestion on the M1 southbound between junctions J26 and J25 due to the incident and they report delay delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic

Normal tratffic conditions are not expected to return until after 8am

Related topics:Drivers