Drivers are being warned of delays of 50 minutes on the M1 motorway this morning
National Highways are reporting long delays on the M1 for commuter traffic, following an earlier accident.
There is heavy congestion on the M1 southbound between junctions J26 and J25 due to the incident and they report delay delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic
Normal tratffic conditions are not expected to return until after 8am