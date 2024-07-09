Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Electric buses will be coming to Bulwell routes early next year as part of operator Nottingham City Transport’s (NCT) next stage of electric vehicle rollout.

Three months after introducing the first zero emission electric buses to its fleet, Bulwell is one of nine areas around the city that will benefit from a further 24 new electric buses joining the NCT fleet next year.

Electric buses will be introduced on the Yellow 70 and 71 routes in Bulwell and NCT plans to have every single-deck bus in its fleet electric within the next 18 months.

The Yutong electric single-deck buses achieve a 79 per cent saving in greenhouse gas emissions compared to existing Euro VI diesel buses.

New electric buses will be introduced on Bulwell routes next year. Photo: Submitted

From early 2025, customers on the new Yellow 70 and 71 buses will enjoy air conditioning as standard, re-positioned visual next stop screens, including a rear-facing screen which can be seen from the wheelchair bay, extra leg room between seats, a bigger buggy bay, a hearing loop system fitted, USB-C charging points and full-colour destination displays that are easier to see from a distance and in the dark.

Anthony Carver-Smith, NCT head of marketing and projects said: “Since introducing our new electric buses in April, they have received high praise from our customers.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Nottingham City Council, Zenobe and Yutong as we expand the number of electric buses in Nottingham.

The total cost of the project, which includes the cost for the new buses and infrastructure, comes to £30m.

£12.3m of that cost is being supported from the Department for Transport’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) Fund, secured by Nottingham City Council.

The remaining £17.7m is investment by NCT.

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), city council leader and executive member for transport, said, “It’s brilliant to see these new stylish electric buses making such a difference both to passengers and to our air quality and carbon emissions as we strive for a carbon neutral Nottingham.

"Nottingham City Council is proud to work in partnership with our publicly-owned bus company.

"These electric buses are another example of what can be delivered when people are put ahead of profit.