Emergency repairs set to cause delays on road used by hundreds of Dispatch district drivers every day

A major road used by hundreds of Dispatch district drivers every day is likely to be a traffic hotspot during Friday and throughout the weekend because of emergency repairs.

By John Smith
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 8:25 am

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place on Hucknall Road, close to its junction with Kersall Drive in Bulwell, to enable Severn Trent to tackle issues with a burst water pipe.

Traffic is expected to be affected throughout the weekend and into next week, with the work not due to finish until the afternoon of Monday, September 13.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Hucknall Road this weekend. Photo: Google