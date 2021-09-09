Emergency repairs set to cause delays on road used by hundreds of Dispatch district drivers every day
A major road used by hundreds of Dispatch district drivers every day is likely to be a traffic hotspot during Friday and throughout the weekend because of emergency repairs.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:49 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 8:25 am
Temporary traffic lights have been put in place on Hucknall Road, close to its junction with Kersall Drive in Bulwell, to enable Severn Trent to tackle issues with a burst water pipe.
Traffic is expected to be affected throughout the weekend and into next week, with the work not due to finish until the afternoon of Monday, September 13.