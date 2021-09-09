Emergency repairs to burst water pipe to cause weekend delays on busy Dispatch area road

A major road used by hundreds of Dispatch area drivers every day is likely to be a traffic hotspot for the weekend.

By John Smith
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:49 pm

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place on Hucknall Road, close to its junction with Kersall Drive to enable Severn Trent to carry out emergency repairs to a burst water pipe.

Traffic is expected to be affected throughout the weekend and into next week, with the work not due to finish until the afternoon of Monday, September 13.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Hucknall Road this weekend. Photo: Google