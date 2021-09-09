Emergency repairs to burst water pipe to cause weekend delays on busy Dispatch area road
A major road used by hundreds of Dispatch area drivers every day is likely to be a traffic hotspot for the weekend.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:49 pm
Temporary traffic lights have been put in place on Hucknall Road, close to its junction with Kersall Drive to enable Severn Trent to carry out emergency repairs to a burst water pipe.
Traffic is expected to be affected throughout the weekend and into next week, with the work not due to finish until the afternoon of Monday, September 13.