EMR tweeted: “For everyone's safety, the train service to/from London St Pancras will be suspended until after the winds have eased.

"Do not attempt to travel to/from London St Pancras.”

EMR, which also runs the routes through Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead, has been advising people not to travel today due to the expected disruption caused by Storm Eunice, including debris on the lines from fallen trees and power outages.

Just one train per hour had been running between Nottingham and London St Pancras and journey times were already significantly extended with trains running up to 90 minutes later than advertised.

The company had already announced that no trains will be departing from London St Pancras towards Nottingham after 7.05pm this evening.