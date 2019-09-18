Expect delays as two lanes are closed on M1 near Mansfield and Derbyshire

Two lanes of the M1 are closed at Junction 28 for Mansfield after a car transporter broke down on the northbound carriageway.

Highways England are currently en route to the incident, which is expected to cause delays and see two of the four lanes closed until at least 8.45am this morning.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume between 8.45am and 9am.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Two lanes off four are closed on the M1 northbound between the slip roads at junction 28 due to a broken down car transporter."