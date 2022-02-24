Extra Sunday trains for Hucknall and Bulwell are back on the timetable from this weekend

The 9.12am service from Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse, the 9.56am service from Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham and the 7.12pm service from Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse will be reinstated to the timetable this weekend by East Midlands Railway (EMR).

The services are among more than 30 Sunday trains either to or from Nottingham being restored to timetables by EMR with destinations including Derby, Crewe, Matlock and Manchester.

In addition, EMR is also reinstating it’s full intercity timetable between Nottingham and London St Pancras from Monday, February 28.

Three extra trains will now be calling at Hucknall and Bulwell each Sunday from this weekend

Extra trains to London will now depart Nottingham at 5.14am, 9.50am, 2.12pm and 6.5pm, while extra trains to Nottingham from London St Pancras will be at 7.35am, 12,05pm, 4.35pm and 9.02pm.