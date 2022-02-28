The 9.12am service from Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse, the 9.56am service from Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham and the 7.12pm service from Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse have been reinstated to the timetable by service operator East Midlands Railway.

The services run along the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Mansfield, serving Newstead, Sutton Parkway and Kirkby.

The services are among more than 30 Sunday trains either to or from Nottingham being restored to timetables by EMR with destinations including Derby, Crewe, Matlock and Manchester.

Three extra trains will now be calling at Mansfield and Ashfield each Sunday.

In addition, EMR is also reinstating it’s full inter-city timetable between Nottingham and London St Pancras from today, February 28.

Extra trains to London will now depart Nottingham at 5.14am, 9.50am, 2.12pm and 6.50pm, while extra trains to Nottingham from London St Pancras will be at 7.35am, 12.05pm, 4.35pm and 9.02pm.

For full details of the new timetables and ticket and travel information, click bit.ly/3HsnlTM.