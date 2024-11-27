Fare dodging: Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator reinforces zero tolerance approach

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has refreshed its zero tolerance campaign for the winter, with a range of hard-hitting graphics installed within trams and at tram stops, encouraging people to challenge their own misconceptions surrounding fare evasion.

Aiming to crack down on illegal tram travel, the new graphics feature statements such as ‘no-one ever checks’, ‘it’s just one stop’ and ‘I was in a rush and forgot about it’ with reminders that fare evasion is a crime that can result in a penalty fare.

The updated messaging comes one year on from the successful launch of NET’s zero tolerance campaign last December which, due to its ‘no excuses’ approach to tackling fare evasion, saw a 45 per cent month-on-month rise in penalty fare notices issued during the first month of its launch.

Now, 12 months on and ahead of the busy festive season, NET is reminding people of its policy as it continues to stamp out illegal tram travel across the network.

NET is reinforcing its zero tolerance approach to fare dodging ahead of Christmas. Photo: Submitted

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “As we get closer to Christmas, this refreshed messaging may seem like a juxtaposition to the festive posters many people are likely to see on the streets of Nottingham, but it’s important to make our stance clear.

"There are lots of excuses that people tell themselves – and our team – if they get on a tram without paying, but the fact is that doing so is a crime that puts the city’s vital infrastructure at risk.

“During the festive season especially, more people are likely to be out and about shopping or seeing friends.

"We want to remind people of the importance of ensuring they have the correct ticket, or remember to validate their pass before they board, or they could risk a costly mistake that could ruin their Christmas.”

NET operates a ‘buy before you board’ policy which means all tram users must purchase a ticket or validate their pass by tapping on the validator before boarding.

"Anyone caught travelling without a valid ticket or pass will be handed a ‘no questions asked’ £70 penalty fare notice which, if left unpaid, leaves the recipient liable for prosecution, with a further fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record next to their name.

Sarah Turner, service delivery and safety director at NET, said: “Our renewed zero tolerance campaign is aimed at those who think they can get away without paying, but that simply isn’t true.

"Skipping your tram fare is a crime that could result in a criminal record which will show up on DBS checks against your name for up to 11 years.

"That’s a really serious consequence of a quick, poorly-judged decision.

“People think that refusing to buy a ticket ‘just once’ is harmless, but our no excuses policy remains part of our ongoing day-to-day operations, and we’re committed to reinforcing this message to everyone that uses our trams.

"We have high quality CCTV within all of our trams and at our stops, which makes it easy to spot anyone who doesn’t pay – while also helping to keep our network safe.

“We understand that sometimes people do make a genuine mistake but to prevent this, we encourage anyone who’s unsure, to speak to our team using the help point buttons located at every stop.”