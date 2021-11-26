Festive bus times for Dispatch district announced by Nottingham City Transport

Christmas and new year bus timetable changes have been announced for areas like Bulwell by Nottingham City Transport.

By John Smith
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:34 am

The changes will come into force from Thursday, December 23 until Tuesday, January 4.

December 23: Normal weekday timetables.

Christmas Eve: Saturday timetables (weekday times on Navy 49) with last buses by 8pm.

Christmas Day & Boxing Day: No service.

December 27-30: Saturday timetables (weekday times on Navy 49), N4 & N34 operate.

New Year's Eve: Saturday timetables (weekday times on Navy 49). Last buses by 8pm on most routes, with later buses on core routes, NightBus network operating until 3.15am.

New Year's Day: No service.

January 2: Normal Sunday timetables.

January 3: Saturday timetables (weekday times on Navy 49), N4 & N34 operate.

January 4: Normal timetables resumes.

Visit the website here for full details of last buses on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, along with opening hours of NCT’s travel centre and call centre.

