The changes will come into force from Thursday, December 23 until Tuesday, January 4.

December 23: Normal weekday timetables.

Christmas Eve: Saturday timetables (weekday times on Navy 49) with last buses by 8pm.

Nottingham City Transport has announced details of its Christmas and new year timetables for services to towns like Bulwell

Christmas Day & Boxing Day: No service.

December 27-30: Saturday timetables (weekday times on Navy 49), N4 & N34 operate.

New Year's Eve: Saturday timetables (weekday times on Navy 49). Last buses by 8pm on most routes, with later buses on core routes, NightBus network operating until 3.15am.

New Year's Day: No service.

January 2: Normal Sunday timetables.

January 3: Saturday timetables (weekday times on Navy 49), N4 & N34 operate.

January 4: Normal timetables resumes.