Five months of roadworks on major Hucknall road to begin next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The works, which will see a section of Watnall Road closed either partly or fully during the work period, from Monday, July 15 until December 20.
The start of the works has already been delayed twice, having originally meant to have begun on June 24 before first being put back to July 7 and now July 15.
The section of road in question runs from its junction with the A611 Hucknall Bypass to its junction with Nabbs Lane.
The closures are to allow groundworks specialists C3 Construction to reconstruct the existing footway and carriageway as part of development works along the section of road which is where housing and, ultimately, a new Lidl supermarket will be built on the site of the Hucknall Town FC ground.
But several drivers are already fearing ‘traffic chaos’, especially with major roadworks also due to take place on the Moor Bridge roundabout between Hucknall Lane and Moor Bridge Road this autumn too.
Via East Midlands, which looks after the county’s highways on behalf of Nottinghamshire Council, has now also announced the new dates for the three closure phases the work will take.
In the first phase, Watnall Road will be closed 24 hours a day to north east-bound traffic from July 15 to November 11.
The second phase will see the road closed, again for 24 hours a day, to south-west-bound traffic from November 14 to December 9.
The final phase will see the whole road closed from 8pm to 6am each day from December 9 to 14, with final works being completed by December 20.
During the closure periods, a diversion route will run from Hucknall Bypass along Wood Lane, Common Lane and Nabbs Lane, and vice-versa.
However, while the start of the roadworks means frustration for driver, for tram users, two weeks of trackworks that have been affecting tram services to and from Hucknall since the start of the month are scheduled to end this weekend with a full service set to resume on Monday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.