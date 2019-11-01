Free car parking in Hucknall for Christmas shoppers

Christmas shoppers are to be treated to free parking in Hucknall and the rest of Ashfield throughout December.

All car parks that are owned by Ashfield District Council will be free to use on Saturdays and Sundays during the month.

The council says the gesture, which was a big success last year, is part of its commitment to regenerate town centres.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council, said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to shop local this Christmas.

“Ashfield has some great independent retailers, as well as well-known high-street retailers, so there is something for everyone in our town centres.”

The scheme begins on Saturday, December 7, which is also Small Business Saturday, a national campaign that urges people to back their local shops and businesses.