ASLEF and RMT members are striking tomorrow, Wednesday, and on Friday, February 3.

On both days, East Midlands Railway says it will not be running any services, either on the mainline between Sheffield, Nottingham and London, or on any local and regional routes.

It again means the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton, Shirebrook and Whitwell, will be closed on both strike days.

Rail services in Nottinghamshire will come to a halt twice this week due to strike action

Local bus services will run as normal, however, and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also be unaffected.

Normal timetables will be operating between strike days, on Thursday, February 2 and normal services will resume again from Saturday, February 4.