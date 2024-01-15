Fresh rail strikes set to bring Nottinghamshire trains to a standstill again next month

Fresh rail strikes have been announced by the train drivers’ union Aslef as their long-running pay dispute with Government continues to rumble on.

Aslef members will take part in a rolling programme of one-day strikes from January 30 to February 5,a long with an additional overtime ban for nine days from January 29.

The union said the strike action was to put pressure on ‘intransigent’ train operating companies as well as the ‘tone-deaf Tory Government’ to give train drivers their first pay rise in almost five years.

The Rail Delivery Group - which represents the train operators - said ‘nobody wins’ when strikes take place and called on Aslef to work with them to resolve the dispute.

The train drivers's union Aslef has called more strike action in the coming weeks. Photo: National World

Different train companies will strike on different days.

East Midlands Railway, which runs trains across Nottinghamshire, including mainline routes between Nottingham and London and the local Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop – serving Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby and Newstead – will be taking action on Saturday, February 3.

As with previous Aslef strikes, it will likely mean no Nottinghamshire trains running at all on strike day.

Speaking to the BBC, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan accused ministers of not wanting to resolve the dispute and called for the Government and train companies to ‘come to the table with a realistic offer’.

He added that a new law bringing in minimum service levels ‘won't ease industrial strife – it will likely just make it worse’.