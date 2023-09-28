News you can trust since 1904
Fresh rail strikes to bring Nottinghamshire trains to a standstill again

Fresh strike action by the ASLEF union means there will be no trains running at all on Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, October 4.
By John Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed it will not be operating any services on these two days, either nationally between Nottingham and London or locally on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.

On it’s website, EMR said: “In addition, the ASLEF union have announced an overtime ban on Friday, September 29, and from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6.

"We are expecting to run a normal timetable on these dates but trains may be subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.

No EMR services will run on the two ASLEF Union strike days. Photo: SubmittedNo EMR services will run on the two ASLEF Union strike days. Photo: Submitted
"Some cancellations could be as late as 10pm on the day before travel – please check the website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike for updates.

"During this time we advise customers to regularly check if their train is running, paying particular attention to first and last services of the day.

"Please continue to check the EMR website regularly for information.”

