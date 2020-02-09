Here's where Nottinghamshire's mobile speed cameras will be this week

The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collision.

B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield   

A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield   

B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield   

A6191 Southwell Rd West, Mansfield    

Church Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Notts    

A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe     

A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)    

A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham     

A612 Main Road, Upton   

Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop    

A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham    

A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham    

A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham    

A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham  

A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham    

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham     

B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall    

A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell    

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling     

Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent

Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites.