Here's where Nottinghamshire's mobile speed cameras will be this week

The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collision.
B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield
A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield
B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield
A6191 Southwell Rd West, Mansfield
Church Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Notts
A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe
A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane)
A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham
A612 Main Road, Upton
Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop
A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham
A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham
A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham
A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham
A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham
B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall
A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell
A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling
Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent
Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites.