Here's when Hucknall buses will be running over Christmas and new year

Jeff Counsell, managing director at Trentbarton, said: “Around Christmas and New

Year our customers will need to travel for celebrating with family and friends, as

well as for work and for shopping, so we will provide an ample service.

Trenbarton driver Clive Parr with the Christmas timetable

“And to help patients and health workers get to Derby Royal Infirmary our royal

derby service will continue to provide its vital service.

“I would like to thank our wonderful drivers and our support teams for being there

for our customers when they need them, all through 2021 and into 2022.”

The festive season’s changes begin on Christmas Eve, with the last departures

leaving at around 6pm.

All journeys will still be run by Royal Derby with the last service leaving the hospital at 9.20pm.

There will be no services on Christmas Day, while on Boxing Day only Skylink

Nottingham and Skylink Derby will run a Sunday service.

New Year’s Eve will see a Saturday service across the network with last departures around 6pm.

Royal Derby will again run a normal weekday timetable.

The key points are:

Christmas Eve: Normal Friday service until last buses departing around 6pm plus a normal weekday service on Royal Derby

Christmas Day: No services.

Boxing Day: No services, except for Skylink Derby and Skylink Nottingham.

Monday, December 27: Sunday service, with Indigo and Red Arrow services starting between 5am and 6am.

Tuesday, December 28: Sunday service.

Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30: Saturday service until midnight, plus a normal weekday service on Royal Derby

New Year’s Eve: Saturday service with last buses departing around 6pm, plus a normal weekday service on Royal Derby.

New Year’s Day: No services

Sunday, January 2: Sunday service, with Indigo and Red Arrow services starting between 5am and 6am.

Monday, January 3: Normal services resume.